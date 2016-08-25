David: Deep summer weather pattern settling in

The 2017 hurricane season is under way with three named storms before July.more>>
Investigators say the car involved in a fatal crash that killed 2-year-old Ivory Washington on Wednesday was stolen. State Police are investigating if troopers acted appropriately during the chase that led to the crash on Chef Menteur Highway.more>>
COX Communications customers are experiencing outages across the New Orleans area.more>>
Summer doldrums are settling into Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.more>>
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.more>>
As the Fourth of July weekend approaches barbecue is traditionally on the menu.more>>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.more>>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.more>>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.more>>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.more>>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.more>>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.more>>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.more>>
Many parents simply accepted that kids use cell phones or tablets before bed, then leaving them attached to a charged beside their bed.more>>
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.more>>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.more>>
