David: Deep summer weather pattern settling in

The 2017 hurricane season is under way with three named storms before July.

Summer doldrums are settling into Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

With less rain to help cool us off, a deep summer weather pattern will take hold this weekend and into next week. That means more sunshine and lots of heat and humidity. There will be a small chance for afternoon storms each day.

Highs will reach the low 90s, but the heat index will likely be around 105 degrees during the afternoons.

The tropics are quiet for the foreseeable future.

