David: Little change over the next 48 hours

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

There will be little change in our weather pattern for the next 48 hours or so.

Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says there may be a few more spotty showers or storms around Wednesday and Thursday but widespread storminess is not expected.

By Friday and the weekend storm chances will return to normal or slightly above-normal levels. The increased cloud cover also means temperatures will be a few degrees lower.

The better rain chances are expected to last into early next week.

