The 2017 hurricane season is under way with three named storms before July.

The 2017 hurricane season is under way with three named storms before July.

David: Little change over the next 48 hours

There will be little change in our weather pattern for the next 48 hours or so.

Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says there may be a few more spotty showers or storms around Wednesday and Thursday but widespread storminess is not expected.

By Friday and the weekend storm chances will return to normal or slightly above-normal levels. The increased cloud cover also means temperatures will be a few degrees lower.

The better rain chances are expected to last into early next week.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Phone and iPad users click here to download.

Google Play users click here to download.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.