David: Several rounds of rain ahead

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Deep tropical moisture combined with areas of low pressure mean several rounds of rain are ahead over the next few days. The cold front that brought the somewhat lower humidity earlier this week is now moving back north and bring the rain with it.

There is the potential for heavy rain in some areas on Thursday and Friday. This could lead to some localized flooding in spots.

By the weekend, the storm coverage will slowly decrease but not completely go away. The trend next week is for fewer storms and hotter temperatures.

The tropics are quiet and chances for development are low in the near future.

    The FBI and Kenner Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Federal authorities on Wednesday released images of the man they say walked in and robbed a Chase Bank. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Williams Boulevard. Police said a black male wearing a baseball cap, green jacket and jeans gave the teller a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash.
    A robber struck a woman from behind Wednesday as she walked to her car in a parking garage on the edge of the French Quarter. 

    A robber struck a woman from behind Wednesday as she walked to her car in a parking garage on the edge of the French Quarter. 

    A judge will decide at the end of this month if the man accused of killing a JPSO deputy is competent to stand trial. 

    A judge will decide at the end of this month if the man accused of killing a JPSO deputy is competent to stand trial. 

