David: Several rounds of rain ahead

The 2017 hurricane season is under way with three named storms before July.

Deep tropical moisture combined with areas of low pressure mean several rounds of rain are ahead over the next few days. The cold front that brought the somewhat lower humidity earlier this week is now moving back north and bring the rain with it.

There is the potential for heavy rain in some areas on Thursday and Friday. This could lead to some localized flooding in spots.

By the weekend, the storm coverage will slowly decrease but not completely go away. The trend next week is for fewer storms and hotter temperatures.

The tropics are quiet and chances for development are low in the near future.

