David: Showers around all weekend

The 2017 hurricane season has yet to begin, but Tropical Storm Arlene has already formed in the Atlantic.

Gulf moisture will continue to stream into SE Louisiana all weekend long. That will mean periods of showers and maybe even an isolated storm in spots Saturday and Sunday. It doesn't appear that either day will be a washout, but you will have to dodge the rain at times.

The extra clouds will likely keep highs in the 70s on Sunday and even into Monday of next week.

Rain chances decrease by Tuesday and the rest of next week looks warm and humid with plenty of sun.

