David: Stormy Saturday ahead

The 2017 hurricane season is under way with three named storms before July.

A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast on Saturday. Storms will develop as soon as the morning hours and continue off and on into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong.

By Sunday, the front will reach the coast and less humid air will filter into the area. It should stay dry through Monday and possibly into Tuesday.

Deep moisture returns by midweek with our daily shower and storm chances returning into the end of next week.

