David: Warm and windy week ahead

The 2017 hurricane season has yet to begin, but Tropical Storm Arlene has already formed in the Atlantic.

The headline this week will be the temperatures and the wind. Both will be increasing over the next couple of days. Plenty of sun through Tuesday with clouds increasing on Wednesday. Highs will return to the lower and middle 80s.

We will also have two storm systems affecting the area. The first storm is expected to arrive overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Most of the energy at this time appears to be heading north of us, so there will only be a chance for showers and storms mostly during the overnight period.

Winds will really begin to crank on Friday and be downright windy over the weekend. The winds will be strong enough to possibly cause some interference with outdoor activities. Stay tuned for possible advisories or warnings later this week for winds.

In addition, there could be a few spotty storms on Saturday, but the best chance for widespread storms this week will come by Sunday. There is the possibility of severe weather with this system but we are still a week away and a lot can change. More cool air arrives for the beginning of next week behind the storms.

