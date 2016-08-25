Nicondra: Hot and rainy pattern settles in - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Nicondra: Hot and rainy pattern settles in

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
FOX 8 Photo/FILE FOX 8 Photo/FILE
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Isolated to scattered storms perking up late morning through the afternoon will be the norm for the next few days, as it should be. We are in a typical summer pattern with moisture circulating around the edges of high pressure just to our east and afternoon showers popping as the heat taps into that moisture. Highs will continue to reach the low- to mid-90s and feel more like the triple digits. There will be a chance for a spotty storms each afternoon. Expect some heavy downpours and lightning.

The strong high pressure that kept a lid on rain chances earlier in the week has broken down and will continue to erode over the weekend. That will bring an even greater increase in scattered showers and storms lasting into early next week. The increased rain will knock highs down a degree or two into the upper 80s to near 90 through the weekend.

Tropical Depression 4 has formed in the central Atlantic. It is expected to continue on a west-northwest path over the next few days, and it is not expected to be an issue for the Gulf Coast.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Phone and iPad users click here to download.

Google Play users click here to download.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • JPSO investigates possible accidental shooting death of 14-year-old Harvey boy

    JPSO investigates possible accidental shooting death of 14-year-old Harvey boy

    The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent accidental shooting death Thursday of a 14-year-old boy in Harvey. 

    more>>

    The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent accidental shooting death Thursday of a 14-year-old boy in Harvey. 

    more>>

  • Nicondra: Hot and rainy pattern settles in

    Nicondra: Hot and rainy pattern settles in

    Summer doldrums are settling into Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

    more>>

    Summer doldrums are settling into Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

    more>>

  • Ranking the Saints: #12 Dannell Ellerbe

    Ranking the Saints: #12 Dannell Ellerbe

    Ranking the Saints: #12 Dannell Ellerbe (Source: Nola.com)Ranking the Saints: #12 Dannell Ellerbe (Source: Nola.com)
    At #12 on our countdown is linebacker Danell Ellerbe. When healthy Ellerbe is arguably the top linebacker on the Saints' roster. It's just that he isn't healthy all that often. In two season in New Orleans, he's missed 17 games. During OTA's Ellerbe broke a bone in his foot which sidelined him once again. He's expected back in time for training camp. He'll likley return to the starting line at weakside linebacker once he's healthy. However, if his health becomes an issue again, ...more>>
    At #12 on our countdown is linebacker Danell Ellerbe. When healthy Ellerbe is arguably the top linebacker on the Saints' roster. It's just that he isn't healthy all that often. In two season in New Orleans, he's missed 17 games. During OTA's Ellerbe broke a bone in his foot which sidelined him once again. He's expected back in time for training camp. He'll likley return to the starting line at weakside linebacker once he's healthy. However, if his health becomes an issue again, ...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly