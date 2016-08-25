Nicondra: Hot and rainy pattern settles in

Isolated to scattered storms perking up late morning through the afternoon will be the norm for the next few days, as it should be. We are in a typical summer pattern with moisture circulating around the edges of high pressure just to our east and afternoon showers popping as the heat taps into that moisture. Highs will continue to reach the low- to mid-90s and feel more like the triple digits. There will be a chance for a spotty storms each afternoon. Expect some heavy downpours and lightning.

The strong high pressure that kept a lid on rain chances earlier in the week has broken down and will continue to erode over the weekend. That will bring an even greater increase in scattered showers and storms lasting into early next week. The increased rain will knock highs down a degree or two into the upper 80s to near 90 through the weekend.

Tropical Depression 4 has formed in the central Atlantic. It is expected to continue on a west-northwest path over the next few days, and it is not expected to be an issue for the Gulf Coast.

