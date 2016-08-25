David: Stormy week, hot and humid weekend

The 2017 hurricane season has yet to begin, but Tropical Storm Arlene has already formed in the Atlantic.

Storm chances will stick around into late week. Coverage will be pretty typical for the middle of June with chances around 40 to 50 percent. Temperatures will be mostly in the 80s with a few spots touching near 90.

By the weekend, storm chances will be quite low with an emphasis on the heat and humidity.

A tropical wave will move across the lower Gulf of Mexico early next week. The northern edge may bring a better chance for a few showers and storms, but at this time, that is the only effect expected.

