Watch the FOX 8 Live Tailgate

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Slidell Police say an elderly woman damaged her own home and crashed into her neighbor's home while trying to back out of her garage.more>>
Slidell Police say an elderly woman damaged her own home and crashed into her neighbor's home while trying to back out of her garage.more>>
Orleans Parish coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse says accidental drug-related deaths in 2016 were more than double that of 2015 and it is likely the first time that drug-related deaths have surpassed homicides in the history of New Orleans.more>>
Orleans Parish coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse says accidental drug-related deaths in 2016 were more than double that of 2015 and it is likely the first time that drug-related deaths have surpassed homicides in the history of New Orleans.more>>
More than two dozen people were killed on Louisiana roads and highways this weekend, including some that could have been prevented according to State Police.more>>
More than two dozen people were killed on Louisiana roads and highways this weekend, including some that could have been prevented according to State Police.more>>
Olivia Matte, the woman who was accused of killing a man and injuring another in a violent crash on the Causeway Bridge, bonded out of jail on Friday.more>>
Olivia Matte, the woman who was accused of killing a man and injuring another in a violent crash on the Causeway Bridge, bonded out of jail on Friday.more>>
Fava beans were a gift from Italian immigrants to New Orleans in the 1860s. They were prominent on the famous St. Joseph’s Altar of the Sicilians. Doesn’t it make perfect since that the fava beans would end up in the Italian family?more>>
Fava beans were a gift from Italian immigrants to New Orleans in the 1860s. They were prominent on the famous St. Joseph’s Altar of the Sicilians. Doesn’t it make perfect since that the fava beans would end up in the Italian family?more>>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.more>>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.more>>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.more>>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.more>>
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.more>>
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.more>>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.more>>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.more>>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.more>>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.more>>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.more>>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.more>>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.more>>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.more>>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.more>>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.more>>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.more>>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.more>>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.more>>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.more>>