Zurik: Fifth suit filed against insurers after 'Medical Waste' probe

Written by: Lee Zurik, Director of Investigations
Contributor: Tom Wright, Investigative Producer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Raise to five the number of civil lawsuits filed as a result of our Medical Waste investigative series.

The latest was filed by a Pensacola, Fl. woman who alleges UnitedHealthcare overcharged her for prescription medication. The suit mentions our series of stories and uses many of the graphics we created for our reports.

This is the third such lawsuit filed against UnitedHealthcare after our probe. Lawyers have also filed against Cigna and Humana

None of the companies has responded to requests for comments on the litigation.

