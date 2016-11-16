Zurik: Fifth suit filed against insurers after 'Medical Waste' probe

Lee Zurik and the FOX 8 Investigations Unit examine the rising costs of prescription meds and questionable practices by the pharmaceutical industry - factors that are changing our financial health for the worse.

A sixth lawsuit has been filed as a result of our “Medical Waste” investigative series. A Washington state man alleges Cigna overcharged him for prescription medications.

Our investigative series has led now to 11 lawsuits being filed in federal court.

Raise to five the number of civil lawsuits filed as a result of our Medical Waste investigative series.

The latest was filed by a Pensacola, Fl. woman who alleges UnitedHealthcare overcharged her for prescription medication. The suit mentions our series of stories and uses many of the graphics we created for our reports.

This is the third such lawsuit filed against UnitedHealthcare after our probe. Lawyers have also filed against Cigna and Humana

None of the companies has responded to requests for comments on the litigation.

