Zurik: Cigna faces second 'Medical Waste' lawsuit

Lee Zurik and the FOX 8 Investigations Unit examine the rising costs of prescription meds and questionable practices by the pharmaceutical industry - factors that are changing our financial health for the worse.

A second insurance company faces a lawsuit as a result of our Medical Waste investigation. Customers of United Healthcare filed a class action suit against that company last week. Now, Cigna is looking at court action for allegedly scheming to defraud customers.

The latest was filed by a Pensacola, Florida woman who alleges UnitedHealthcare overcharged her for prescription medication.

Zurik: Fifth suit filed against insurers after 'Medical Waste' probe

Plaintiffs filed the latest against UnitedHealthcare in a California federal court. As with the previous suits, this suit claims United illegally overcharged customers for prescription medication.

Our investigative series has led now to 11 lawsuits being filed in federal court.

A sixth lawsuit has been filed as a result of our “Medical Waste” investigative series.

A Washington state man filed the latest suit against Cigna Insurance Friday. He alleges Cigna overcharged him for prescription medications - findings that we detailed in our series.

The federal class action suit references our investigation and uses documents from our story.

This marks the second suit against Cigna following our reports. Lawyers also have filed three against UnitedHealthcare.

Humana also faces legal action for allegedly overcharging customers on their prescription meds.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.z