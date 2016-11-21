Zurik: Cigna faces second 'Medical Waste' lawsuit - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Zurik: Cigna faces second 'Medical Waste' lawsuit

Written by: Lee Zurik, Director of Investigations
Connect
Contributor: Tom Wright, Investigative Producer
Connect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A sixth lawsuit has been filed as a result of our “Medical Waste” investigative series.

A Washington state man filed the latest suit against Cigna Insurance Friday. He alleges Cigna overcharged him for prescription medications - findings that we detailed in our series.

The federal class action suit references our investigation and uses documents from our story.

This marks the second suit against Cigna following our reports. Lawyers also have filed three against UnitedHealthcare.

Humana also faces legal action for allegedly overcharging customers on their prescription meds.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.z

Powered by Frankly