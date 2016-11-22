EXCLUSIVE: Mike Yenni talks about explosive texting scandal

Kenner Mayor Mike Yenni shakes hands and greets supporters at the Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner on Wednesday, March 18, 2015. (Photo by Julia Kumari Drapkin, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)

Embattled Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni did his first extensive interview following his texting scandal.

FOX 8 requested this interview on the condition the station could ask any question it wanted.

Yenni was asked if an internet story posted by a college student titled "I Was Seduced by a Politician" was accurate. And about the parish president.

“That is a story that was written for a tabloid. there are a lot of elements about that story that I truly believe are certainly fictional. it was written for a prize, a monetary prize,” Yenni said. “One of the examples they cited from a previous winner was that it could have fictional parts, and you can certainly put those types of things into it. You want it to be as salacious as possible, so my message on that is this was a story written for monetary purposes.”

Yenni was unclear on which parts of the internet posting were fiction.

“To go line-by-line so that a reporter from across town can get someone out of anonymity and say, ‘Well, that's not true. He said that didn't happen, that did happen.’ We can play that game all day long because that's what's already happened,” Yenni said. “I've been accused of things that are not true. What I apologized for is what I did. I sent in inappropriate text messages and why was that wrong? because I’m a married man, I am a father, I'm also going to throw in I'm an elected official.”

Yenni went on to say he is a good member of the Catholic church and he should not have texted the young man.

Yenni said there was no sex between him and the author of the article.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.