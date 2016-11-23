Zurik: NOMTN investigation requires swift response, councilman says

A local CPA thinks the legislative auditor and the New Orleans inspector general need to investigate a local non-profit. It follows his review of findings we dug up for our latest "Swiped" investigation.

A New Orleans City Council member says our investigation this week of a local nonprofit needs to be examined swiftly and thoroughly.

Our story on the New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network revealed questionable spending and weak oversight. We showed how the nonprofit spent public money on such things as Universal Studios tickets and $18,000, with little explanation of why the public needed to pay.

The nonprofit receives hundreds of thousands of tax dollars every year, by way of a City Council ordinance dating back decades.

Councilman Jason Williams released a statement Wednesday, writing "The story about the NOMTN is troubling, but before I condemn an entire organization I think it is prudent that we look into this matter swiftly and thoroughly. If proven to be true, the situation will be dealt with judiciously. Given our fiscal concerns we cannot ignore this type of malfeasance."

No other council members have responded to our request for comment.

