Zurik: Facing seven ‘Medical Waste’ suits, insurers remain silent

Our investigation has revealed that the nation's largest insurance provider is making customers pay premiums on some prescription drugs, charging them more than the actual cost. Pharmacists call it a "clawback" – and it's helping make some top executives rich.

Zurik: As United overcharges customers, execs earn tens of millions in stock

A New Orleans-area attorney has joined the legal battle against the nation's largest health insurer, filing suit against UnitedHealthcare for overcharging customers for prescription medication. It's now the third suit filed as a result of our Medical Waste investigative series.

A sixth lawsuit has been filed as a result of our “Medical Waste” investigative series. A Washington state man alleges Cigna overcharged him for prescription medications.

Our investigative series has led now to 11 lawsuits being filed in federal court.

Seven lawsuits have been filed now as a result of our “Medical Waste” investigative series.

Plaintiffs filed the latest suit against UnitedHealthcare in a federal court in California. As with the previous suits, this suit claims United illegally overcharged customers for prescription medication.

FOX 8 News uncovered this practice in our “Medical Waste” series.

United has been sued four times now, Cigna twice and Humana once. None of the health insurers has responded to our request for a comment on the lawsuits.

