Zurik: ‘Medical Waste’ suits hit double-digit mark

Lee Zurik and the FOX 8 Investigations Unit examine the rising costs of prescription meds and questionable practices by the pharmaceutical industry - factors that are changing our financial health for the worse.

Our investigation has revealed some of nation's biggest insurance carriers are forcing customers to pay a premium on some prescription drugs, charging them more than the actual cost – “clawing back” money from the pharmacy and customer. Now, some customers are finding better, cheaper options.

Plaintiffs filed the latest against UnitedHealthcare in a California federal court. As with the previous suits, this suit claims United illegally overcharged customers for prescription medication.

There's a gaping hole in Medicare Part D, and many seniors are all too familiar with that expensive gap in drug coverage. Why are some insurers making it worse by pushing brand name drugs over generics? It's the latest subject in our "Medical Waste" investigation.

Our Medical Waste investigative series has led now to 11 lawsuits being filed in federal court.

Lawyers filed four more lawsuits across the country in the past week. Seven of the class action suits have been filed against UnitedHealthcare, three against Cigna and one against Humana.

Our investigation looked at health insurance companies overcharging customers for prescription drugs.

None of the companies has responded to our request for a comment on the suits.

