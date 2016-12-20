Couple searches for rightful owner of diamond ring found at gas station

A man and woman made a precious discovery at a Jefferson Parish gas station. Now, they want to return it to the rightful owners.

A woman noticed the ring on the ground next to a trash can. She said at first she thought it was costume jewelry. The couple searched the ring online and found out it was worth thousands.

“We started googling the name inside and we actually saw how much the ring was worth, so we turned back around and went right back to the gas station,” the man said. “(The gas station attendant) said he and the woman came back and the lady came back and they both put on gloves and were just frantic went through all the trash cans and everything and we had just missed them.”

The couple said they don’t want a reward, they are just hoping the owner will come forward. They plan to ask them to reveal specific details about the ring and present the paperwork it came with before they turn it over.

