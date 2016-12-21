Northshore High School student killed in accident

A Northshore High School student died after a one-car accident just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Tyler Levy was air-lifted to Ochsner Hospital, where he later died, according to a post on the Facebook page of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department.

The condition of the other three students in the car at the time of the crash is not known.

“Please keep the Levy family in your prayers. As a parent, this is our worst fear. I will keep everyone posted on arrangements as I find those out. Please just pray for this wonderful family,” a statement from the school's principal read.

A memorial will be started in Levy’s name. Details on the memorial are in the process of being finalized.

According to a news release, St. Tammany Fire District #1 responded to the Salt Bayou area after a call reported a submerged vehicle with a passenger trapped inside. Crews arrived at the scene in approximately four minutes. Captain Troy Lombard and Operator Ryan Gonzales entered the water and found the victim trapped in his vehicle.

