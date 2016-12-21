First Alert Traffic: All lanes are now open on westbound Bonne Carre Spillway

Both lanes have now been reopened on the westbound Bonne Carre Spillway at mile marker 213.

An earlier accident closed I-10 west on the Spillway and closed and the on-ramp from I-310 to westbound I-10 is closing.

A medical helicopter was on the scene to transport the injured.

Traffic was being diverted to I-310 South.

