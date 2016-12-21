Couple finds wedding ring, wants to find the owners

A ring was found at a gas station, man and woman hope to find the owner. (Source: Fox 8 Photo)

A man and woman made a precious find at a Jefferson Parish gas station. Now they're hoping to return it to the rightful owner.

One of them noticed a ring laying on the ground.

At first, they thought it was costume jewelry, but looked it up and found out it is worth thousands.

"I got out to throw the trash out of the car, and saw it on the side of the trash can,” said Kallie Schilling.

“We started Googling the name inside and we actually saw how much the ring was worth so we turned back around and went right back to the gas station,” said Nicholas Chapman.

Apparently, two people came looking for the ring. It turns out they had just missed them.

“ … the lady came back and they both put on gloves and were just frantic. Went through all the trash cans and everything and we had just missed them,” Schilling said.

The couple is hoping to return the ring to its rightful owner.

They say if anyone does contact them, they'll have to know the specific name on the ring and details about it.

We'll keep you updated if the owners come forward.

