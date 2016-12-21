Cross-dresser accused of kidnapping man outside of Kenner Walmart

A 35-year old man is in custody after a wild crime spree outside of the Walmart in Kenner. Kenner Police say Clyde Reed, wearing women's clothing and sporting long, curly hair, entered the Walmart at 8912 Veterans Boulevard where he selected a television from the sales rack and placed it in a grocery shopping cart. Police say Reed then proceeded to push the grocery cart past all point of sales and exited the business without paying for the television.

Once confronted by personnel at Walmart, Reed reportedly abandoned the stolen television and ran into the parking lot where he jumped into a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked with its engine running. Police say unbeknown to Reed, the owner of the truck, a 28-year-old male was resting on the rear seat. The owner was rousted when Reed allegedly entered the truck and quickly accelerated, taking the truck.

Police say a fight ensued inside the Ford F-150 between Reed and the 28-year-old male victim; as Reed proceeded to drive the truck. During the altercation Reed reportedly struck the victim and then crashed the carjacked Ford F-150 into a 1986 GMC SUV that was traveling in the parking lot.

After the crash, detectives say Reed then jumped from the truck and fled the area on foot. The driver of the 1986 GMC, a 24-year-old male had to be extricated from his vehicle by emergency personnel. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for lacerations to his head.

Reed was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant which charged him with the crimes of carjacking, simple kidnapping, negligent injuring, simple battery, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, & hit-and-run driving.

Chief Michael J. Glaser encourages anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Kenner Police Detective Aaron Savoie at 712-2301.

