NOPD searching for vehicle involved in Buchanan St. shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that they believe was involved in a shooting on December 2.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Buchanan Street.

According to investigators, the vehicle, which is believed to be a dark-colored 2015 or 2016 Nissan Altima, stopped in the area before an occupant of the vehicle got out and began shooting at a home on the block.

A man inside of the home was struck twice during the shooting and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

If anyone has any information about the shooting or the location of the vehicle, they are asked to call Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

