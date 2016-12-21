NOPD investigating homicide in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Central City just a few blocks away from Tuesday’s shooting that left two people injured.

Police say just before 1 p.m. an NOPD unit on patrol in the area spotted a man lying in the street next to a wheelchair suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the location to render aid but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to gather evidence and are searching for any surveillance video available in the area.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld. The coroner’s office will release the name along with the cause of death once an autopsy is completed.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

