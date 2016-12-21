Woman carjacked while unloading groceries in St. Thomas neighborhood

“Last night, around 11 p.m., my daughter was arriving home from shopping with one of her sisters when she pulled up. She went to unload her car,” the victim’s father said.

He said his daughter was unloading groceries from her Nissan Altima in the 600 block of First Street when she became a carjacking victim.

“Three people she didn’t recognize ran from around the corner on Chippewa Street,” the victim’s father said.

He said his daughter became frightened, and one of the men pointed a gun at her.

“They told her to throw the keys. She threw the keys and they got into her car. They pointed a gun at her,” he said.

After she threw the keys, the daughter started to run to the house, but it wasn’t over.

“She turned around and was going up the steps into the house and they said, 'Don’t move and put your hands up,'” the victim’s father said.

She put her hands up, and the carjackers jumped into her car and took off. It was one of three carjackings that happened in a span of 24 hours.

A woman parking her vehicle in a lot on O’Keefe Avenue was carjacked just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, and a man became a victim in broad daylight on the Westbank when he was carjacked around 1:15 p.m. at a car wash on Tullis and Woodland drives.

“It’s a very serious crime of violence, and it’s people that commit gun violence that we want to remove from the streets. We focused very hard on that in 2016,” New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Paul Noel said.

Noel said despite the near-daily armed robbery and carjacking incidents, the numbers are actually down this year compared to last. Police have investigated 150 carjackings so far this year, compared to 170 in all of 2015.

When you break down the numbers by weeks, it was the week of Nov. 20 this year when the most carjackings happened - 12 in a seven-day period.

“It’s something we certainly take a look at. We look at these crimes every single day,” Noel said.

The NOPD said it’s also solving more armed robberies this year compared to last. The solve rate is up six percent across the city.

