Man wanted for abducting infant son arrested

Jefferson Parish deputies arrest a man accused of abducting his three-week-old son.

Cameron Davis, 24, was arrested Wednesday morning in Harvey by members of the U.S. Marshall's Gulf Coast Regional Task Force.

He's booked with domestic abuse, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, simple criminal damage to property extortion and felony carrying of a weapon.

Deputies say last Friday, Davis was visiting his three-week-old son, identified as Kingston Davis, at the home of the child's mother. During the visit, Cameron and the mother got into a fight.

Cameron then took Kingston and left the home, with out the mother's permission.

He allegedly told the mother that he would bring the child back if pending domestic violence charges against him were dropped. He added that if police were sent for him, he would use the child as a shield, admitting that he would kill the child before being taken into custody.

The infant was later located in good condition and reunited with his mother.

