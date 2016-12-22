Your Weather Authority: Weather taking a dramatic turn to warm

After the mini cold streak, weather in the area is taking a dramatic turn in the other direction.

A very warm holiday is ahead. While rain appears unlikely, the threat for land and sea fog will increase as we head into the weekend.



Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s.

For Christmas Eve and the first night of Hanukkah, it will be in the 70s.

Temperatures will flirt with 80 Christmas Day.

Overnight lows will be very mild with highs in the 50s and 60s expected.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.