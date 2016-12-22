Happening Today: Holiday shipping deadlines approaching fast

Anyone planning to send holiday gifts still has a little time to do so.

HOLIDAY PACKAGES: It gets so busy this time of year @USPS says they hire on extra staff to get packages shipped, someone's gotta do it pic.twitter.com/HBD8euMwA1 — Rogelio Mares (@FOX8Rogelio) December 22, 2016

For an organization that ships over 15 billion letters and packages around the country in a short period of time, the work can seem endless.

That's the estimated number of parcels sent during last year’s holiday season.

HOLIDAY DELIVERY: The work is getting started early for @USPS employees uptown, it's the busiest delivery day of the year! pic.twitter.com/9icb2qdMvz — Rogelio Mares (@FOX8Rogelio) December 22, 2016

Those who have waited until the last minute still have hope -- if the package is shipping domestically.

Thursday is also the deadline for shipping packages to Canada and the Caribbean for arrival before Christmas.

It's also worth noting post offices will be open until noon on Christmas Eve, and closed on the Monday after Christmas, December 26.

