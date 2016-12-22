NOPD searching for missing girl

New Orleans police are looking for a runaway juvenile reported missing from Orleans Avenue.

Diamond McClinton, 14, was last seen on December Tuesday around 6 p.m.

The person who reported Diamond missing told police that Diamond got into an argument with her mother in the 2900 block of Baudin Street.

She was last seen running away from the home in her McDonough 35 High School uniform.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Diamond McClinton is asked to call any First District detective at 504-658-6010.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.