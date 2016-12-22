NOPD arrests suspect in Little Woods homicide

New Orleans police have arrested a man they believe pulled in a Little Woods neighborhood homicide.

Police have arrested and charged Kyron Theophile, 31, in connection with a homicide that occurred on Dec. 2 in the 7500 block of Forest Glen Road.

Just before 4 a.m. police responded the report of a shooting near the intersection of Forest Glen Road and Castlewood Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 51-year-old Gerard Avant, lying on the front porch of a residence suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Avant died at the scene.

The investigation pointed to Theophile as a suspect.

Theophile was arrested at his home and booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with inform on this case is asked to contact

Homicide Detective Bruce Brueggeman at 504-658-5300.

