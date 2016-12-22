Pizza delivery man held up at gun point

Three men, all armed with guns, picked a pizza delivery man to rob Wednesday night in New Orleans. The NOPD says the pizza driver went to the 9100 of Nelson Street in Hollygrove to make a delivery. As he walked up to a house just before midnight, three unknown black males approached him at gunpoint. is looking for three suspects in connection to an armed robbery on Nelson Street.The gunmen ordered the victim to the ground and searched his vehicle

Police say the trio made off with more than $800 in cash and seven pizzas before fleeing the scene.

NOPD described suspect #1 as being 5’7” tall, having a light complexion, and wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He had a gray or white sweater covering his face and he was carrying a shotgun. Suspect #2 is described as being 6' tall and wearing all black clothing. He carried two handguns, one in each hand. And suspect #3 is described as a black male, 5'9” tall and wearing blue jeans and a black biker jacket. He was carrying an AK-47 with a wood grain handle.

If you have any information on this incident please contact Detective Damita M. Williams or any Second District detective at 504-658-6020. Remember to report any suspicious persons or activities you see in your neighborhood by calling 821-2222. In an emergency, call 911 immediately

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved