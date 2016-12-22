Will Forte, Westworld stars named Orpheus monarchs for 2017

He’s the Last Man on Earth you’d expect to reign over a Mardi Gras parade.

But Will Forte will reign as an Orpheus monarch for the 2017 parade.

Forte will bring the cast of his Emmy Nominated FOX sitcom, The Last Man on Earth with him.

Kristin Schaal, Mel Rodriguez, Mary Steenburgen and Cleopatra Coleman will lead the procession of 30 floats and 1,400 krewe members.

Stars from the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld” will also reign as part of this year’s Orpheus’ royalty.

Jimmi Simpson and Evan Rachel Wood, will share in the Orpheus Monarch honors.

Westworld’s debut earned HBO’s highest viewership ratings for a premiere since 2014 and ranks as the most-watched first season of an HBO original series ever.

