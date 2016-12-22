Boil Water Advisory issued for Kentwood

Residents who live in the town of Kentwood have been placed under a Boil Water Advisory. Town officials didn't offer many details, only saying that problems with the water supply system raises questions about the microbiological quality of the drinking water.

It's recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, which includes making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation. Town officials recommend you boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals is taking water samples collected from the water supply system. Once those samples show the water is safe to drink the advisory will be lifted. Until then, everyone should heed the precautions.

