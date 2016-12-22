NOPD homicide detective accused of drunk driving while on duty

The New Orleans Police Department has placed one of its homicide detectives on emergency suspension after he was arrested for DWI and hit and run.

NOPD say John Waterman, an 8-year veteran of the NOPD , was on duty and under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his take-home vehicle near the intersection of Earhart Blvd and Cambronne Streets.

A subsequent investigation conducted by the Public Integrity Bureau revealed Officer Waterman fled the scene after the crash. Waterman was located, subsequently arrested and transported to Central Lockup where he was booked with Driving While Intoxicated and Hit and Run.

Officer Waterman has been placed on Emergency Suspension by the Public Integrity Bureau which is currently investigating the incident.

