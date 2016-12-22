NOPD: Man sought for multiple violent crimes commits new armed robbery

The NOPD has obtained a new arrest warrant for a man sought in connection with multiple violent crimes.

Curtis Belton, 23, is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred Jan. 2 just before 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of St. Ann Street. Police said Belton held the victim at gunpoint while demanding money. He then allegedly fled the scene in possession of the victim’s cell phone and debit card.

The NOPD has obtained other arrest warrants for Belton in the following incidents:

A kidnapping and armed robbery that occurred on December 20, 2016 in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. In this incident, the suspect produced a firearm and threatened multiple victims at the location while demanding money. The suspect then forced a male victim in the group to travel with him to multiple locations in an effort to gain more money from him. When located, Belton will be arrested on three counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery.

An armed robbery that occurred in the Fifth District on December 3, 2016, in the 1200 block of St. Ferdinand Street. In this incident, the victim told police that as he exited his residence at about 6 p.m., an unknown black male driving in a silver SUV exited the vehicle and approached the victim, brandishing a gun and demanding property. The victim complied, giving the suspect his wallet, keys, jewelry and cellphone. The suspect then ordered the victim to walk away along St. Ferdinand Street. As the victim walked along St. Ferdinand Street, he saw the suspect inside of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then returned to the SUV and fled the scene. When located, Belton will be arrested on a charge of armed robbery.

An armed carjacking that occurred in the Fifth District on December 3, 2016, in the 3100 block of St. Claude Avenue. In this incident, the victim told police he was driving his vehicle as a ride share operator when he arrived at the Family Dollar store in the 3100 block of St. Claude Avenue to drop off his female passenger. The passenger asked if the victim could wait while she entered the store. As the passenger entered the store, the victim saw an unknown subject enter the store’s parking lot on foot and walk up to the victim's driver side door. The subject then allegedly raised his red hooded sweatshirt and grabbed the handle of a handgun in his pants pocket before ordering the victim to exit the vehicle and hand over his wallet. The victim complied, after which the subject entered the vehicle and fled the scene onto St. Claude Avenue. When located, Belton will be arrested on a charge of carjacking in this incident.

An armed robbery that occurred in the First District on November 27, 2016 in the 3600 block of Iberville Street. In this incident, the victim told police that he was with a friend when two unknown black males parked their vehicle in the block nearby, exiting the vehicle and approached to ask for directions. At that time, one of the unknown males produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim threw his wallet toward the suspects, and the suspects returned to the vehicle and fled on Iberville Street, turning on Telemachus Street toward Bienville Street. The victim later told police that purchases were made on a debit card that was reported stolen in the incident. When located, Belton will be arrested on two counts of armed robbery, one count of illegal possession of stolen things and one count of unauthorized use of an access card.

An armed robbery that occurred in the First District on November 18, 2016 in the 100 block of South Rendon Street. In this incident, the victim told police she was sitting inside of her vehicle while speaking to her brother, who was outside of the vehicle. The two exchanged money, after which time two unknown black males approached from behind and struck the victim’s brother and ordered the victim to leave the vehicle. The subjects then entered the vehicle and drove away on South Rendon Street. When located, Belton will be arrested on one count of carjacking in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Curtis Belton is asked to notify any nearby NOPD officer or contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Belton is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

