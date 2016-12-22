David: Holidays in the fog

Lake fog has stuck around all day and we are likely to see a similar pattern into the holiday weekend. Conditions will be favorable for land and sea fog overnight and into the morning hours. Travel could be disrupted at times with dense fog advisories likely. Causeway restrictions are likely to occur.

Otherwise, it will be a very warm and somewhat humid holiday. Highs will reach the 70s on Saturday and stay there through Christmas. On the bright side, it appears that rain chances will stay low through Sunday.

Early next week, there will be a slight chance for a few showers and it stays very warm. The next big change won't occur until the end of the week. Right now it looks like cold air will make a return in time for the New Year Holiday.

