Substitute teacher accused of lewd messages to 12-year-old, sex with juveniles

A substitute teacher in the Terrebonne School System was arrested Wednesday after police received reports of sexual contact with juveniles.

Heidi Verret, 30, was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The investigation revealed that Verret was having inappropriate conversations through private messaging on social media with a 12-year-old child. As the investigation continued, detectives said they discovered that she had sex with three juveniles at her home. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 16.

Detectives were able to determine that the sexual encounters occurred over several months during 2016 on multiple occasions.

