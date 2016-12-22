Police arrest suspect in carjacking outside Houston's Restaurant

NOPD investigators working with the FBI arrested a man accused in an armed robbery and carjacking outside Houston's Restaurant on St. Charles Avenue.

NOPD SWAT Detectives picked up Alvin Berfect Wednesday and booked him with two counts of armed robbery, one count of carjacking and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say on December 10 the victims were getting into their car near the restaurant when a man armed with a long gun pulled open the car door and demanded the victim's purse, car and car keys.

Investigators are looking into whether Berfect is also tied to additional incidents, including a fatal hit and run crash November 7 at North Claiborne Avenue and St. Philip Street.

