Some residents not happy with city's pothole 'fix'

The mayor says more than 100,000 potholes were filled this year. But some residents aren't happy with the city's fix.

"It's a waste of money. I don't think it makes anything better," said Lakeview resident Preston Bourlet. "I mean, you're putting a Band-Aid on a brain contusion."

On Wednesday, Mayor Mitch Landrieu announced that more than $44 million had been spent on road projects this year - that includes fixing over 10,000 street lights and filling over 100,000 pot holes.

"Next year, we're going to do $480 million," Landrieu said. "In other words, the investment is going to increase 10-fold. This is an amount of work that has never been done to this scale in the City of New Orleans, any time in its history, and we're going to do $480 million every year for the next 10 years."

But for now, Lakeview neighbors like Tom Donnelly will keep avoiding filled potholes on their street.

"Inadequate at best. They don't hold up," said Donnelly. "The people that have repaired the streets in the past have sometimes had to do the work over two or three times, so I won't be surprised if this has to be done over two or three times."

And, residents will tell you exactly what they want done about the problem.

"Streets, yeah, and not just like patches. Like streets, like new streets, good streets," said Bourlet.

We reached out to the city Thursday about those street complaints but they have not yet returned our request for comment.

