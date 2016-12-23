JPSO releases name of man whose body was found on porch in Harvey

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man who was found shot to death Friday in Harvey.

They said the body of 29-year-old Joseph P. Anderson was found on a porch just after 7 a.m. in the 3800 block of Mercer Lane, where a homeowner discovered him. The homeowner and other witnesses knew Anderson from the neighborhood. Anderson lived on Chriswood Drive, less than a mile away from where he was found.

No other information was released.

