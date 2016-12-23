A bug that looks like it is wearing a Mardi Gras Mask

Man-faced bugs on display at the Audubon Insectarium (Audubon Nature Institute)

Visitors to the Audubon Insectarium might think the newest attraction there is wearing a Mardi Gras mask. Man-faced stink bugs are now on display at the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.

The bugs, technically Catacanthus incanatus, are rarely bred successfully in the wild. However, Audubon curators got an early surprise Thursday when babies made an unexpected arrival.

The first set of the man-faced bugs totals nine individuals, plus the offspring.

