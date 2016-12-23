JPSO offering rides to holiday revelers who overdo it

The holidays are all about being with family and friends. But with so many parties on tap comes the concern of drinking and driving. To keep the roads safer the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office will once again be implementing it's Holiday Safe Ride Home program.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know has had too much to drink, can call 911. JPSO will dispatch a taxi free of charge. The only requirement is that the request has to come from an address in Jefferson Parish and the drop-off location has to be in the parish as well.

The participating taxi companies will be reimbursed only for those fares dispatched through the JPSO 911 Center.

This year's program will begin at 6:00 PM on Christmas Eve and will end at 12:00 midnight on New Year's day.

The sheriff's office reminds people to not drink and drive and remember to buckle up!

