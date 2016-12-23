JPSO offering rides to holiday revelers who overdo it

More than two dozen people were killed on Louisiana roads and highways this weekend, including some that could have been prevented according to State Police.more>>
Olivia Matte, the woman who was accused of killing a man and injuring another in a violent crash on the Causeway Bridge, bonded out of jail on Friday.more>>
Fava beans were a gift from Italian immigrants to New Orleans in the 1860s. They were prominent on the famous St. Joseph’s Altar of the Sicilians. Doesn’t it make perfect since that the fava beans would end up in the Italian family?more>>
The former head of Louisiana State Police will draw more than $128,000 a year in retirement benefits, according to a statement from the State Police Retirement System.more>>
The 31-year-old accused of crashing a Lamborghini and killing his passenger goes before a criminal court judge Monday.more>>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.more>>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.more>>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.more>>
Cincinnati Police say one person was killed and 15 others injured when gunfire broke out at Cameo Nightclub early Sunday morning.more>>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.more>>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.more>>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.more>>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.more>>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.more>>
The driver in a fatal accident that left three children dead in George County this weekend will have his initial hearing Monday afternoon.more>>
