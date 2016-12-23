After flood, single mom of 3 is home for the holidays

More than two dozen people were killed on Louisiana roads and highways this weekend, including some that could have been prevented according to State Police.more>>
More than two dozen people were killed on Louisiana roads and highways this weekend, including some that could have been prevented according to State Police.more>>
Olivia Matte, the woman who was accused of killing a man and injuring another in a violent crash on the Causeway Bridge, bonded out of jail on Friday.more>>
Olivia Matte, the woman who was accused of killing a man and injuring another in a violent crash on the Causeway Bridge, bonded out of jail on Friday.more>>
Fava beans were a gift from Italian immigrants to New Orleans in the 1860s. They were prominent on the famous St. Joseph’s Altar of the Sicilians. Doesn’t it make perfect since that the fava beans would end up in the Italian family?more>>
Fava beans were a gift from Italian immigrants to New Orleans in the 1860s. They were prominent on the famous St. Joseph’s Altar of the Sicilians. Doesn’t it make perfect since that the fava beans would end up in the Italian family?more>>
The former head of Louisiana State Police will draw more than $128,000 a year in retirement benefits, according to a statement from the State Police Retirement System.more>>
The former head of Louisiana State Police will draw more than $128,000 a year in retirement benefits, according to a statement from the State Police Retirement System.more>>
The 31-year-old accused of crashing a Lamborghini and killing his passenger goes before a criminal court judge Monday.more>>
The 31-year-old accused of crashing a Lamborghini and killing his passenger goes before a criminal court judge Monday.more>>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.more>>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.more>>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.more>>
A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager has quit the New York Police Department to avoid being fired following a disciplinary trial.more>>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.more>>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.more>>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.more>>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.more>>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.more>>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.more>>
After taking a wrong turn because of poor Google directions, a woman fended for herself in the desert for 5 days before she was finally rescued.more>>
After taking a wrong turn because of poor Google directions, a woman fended for herself in the desert for 5 days before she was finally rescued.more>>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.more>>
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.more>>
At last check, there were 10 teens, boys and girls, who were reported missing this year for whom police are still searching.more>>
At last check, there were 10 teens, boys and girls, who were reported missing this year for whom police are still searching.more>>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.more>>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.more>>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.more>>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.more>>