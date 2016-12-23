Escaped inmate surrenders in Tangipahoa Parish

A Tangipahoa parish inmate who escaped while on a work detail December 21 turned himself in at the Hammond Substation late Friday afternoon.

Investigators say Michael Dwayne Day surrendered after extensive communication throughout the day.

Deputies have booked him with simple escape.

Investigators say Monday morning, Day walked away from the Tangi Food Pantry where he was assigned to a crew to support and assist the community.

They say Day had plotted the escape in advance with his girlfriend Shaquana Rebecca Williams.

Investigators say Williams picked him up from a convenience store nearby, gave him money and took him to an undisclosed location.

Deputies arrested Williams later that same afternoon and booked her with assisting escape. She remains in custody under $250,000 bond.

Day had been housed the the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on non-violent offenses.

