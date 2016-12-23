Big crowds out for last-minute holiday shopping

Plenty of people were out Friday night doing their last-minute holiday shopping.

At Lakeside Mall in Metairie, we spotted festive outfits, decorations, packed parking lots and - of course - growing anticipation of Santa's arrival.

While many were there to find the perfect gift others say a trip to the mall is just part of the fun.

If you couldn't get your shopping in Friday, you're still in luck, Lakeside, Oakwood and Esplanade Mall will all be open Christmas Eve until 6 p.m.

