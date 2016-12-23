The Extra Point: Sit or Start, Week 16

It’s fantasy football championship week, and it’s only fitting that it’s one of the toughest weeks of the year. From a depleted pool of waiver wire pickups to crushing injuries league-wide, it’s very tough to find that winning combination sometimes. However, I’m going to do my best to guide you through.

Start…

New York Jets RB Bilal Powell: He should have already been a starter going into last week, but with Matt Forte listed as doubtful, Powell has plenty of upside. In Week 15 against the Dolphins, he had a career-high 11 receptions for 78 yards to go along with his 84 yards rushing. In a PPR league, that’s golden, and even in a standard league, that’s about as good as it gets without having a touchdown. The matchup is tough against the Patriots, but the Jets are extremely limited with offensive weapons. He has to be a big part of the game plan.

San Diego QB Philip Rivers: He’s playing against the Cleveland Browns.

Kansas City RB Spencer Ware: Playing a receiver or quarterback against Denver’s defense is highly frowned upon. They held Tom Brady to season-lows last week and without a touchdown. Playing running backs against them is a much better option. The Broncos are near the bottom of the league giving up about 127 yards per game and 13 rushing touchdowns. I like Spencer Ware to have at least one trip to the endzone, that is, unless Charcandrick West hawks his goal line carries.

Washington WR Desean Jackson: He has back-to-back 100+ yard games and had 10 targets from Kirk Cousins last week. He’s the deep ball threat for Washington, and he’s playing for a team with their playoff hopes on the line. I like him for a long touchdown this week against the Bears.

Sit…

Cincinnati WR A.J. Green: This is the one that’s been bothering me for weeks. Watching Green’s status improve each week knowing he could be back for the championship fantasy football matchup was a big tease because plain and simple, you can’t trust it. He’s playing a Texans secondary that’s had a good season, and we just aren’t sure how much he’ll be used or if he can even finish the game. It hurts because he’s usually a no-brainer. It’s too much to risk though. Rishard Matthews, Willie Snead or Taylor Gabriel would all be acceptable flex substitutes.

Kansas City WR Tyreek Hill: Here’s another one that I don’t trust, despite how good he’s been this year. With Jeremy Maclin back in the rotation and taking targets away, you’re banking on Hill to make magic with very limited touches. Against the Broncos secondary, I wouldn’t expect anything in the passing game. There’s always the chance he breaks open a big play on special teams or gets a carry or two, but it’s risky. If you have a safer choice in a more reliable offense facing a less formidable defense, sub him in for Hill.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.