David: Fog lingers through Christmas

Areas of fog will linger over Lake Pontchartrain today and will become widespread and very heavy tonight across all of Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Visibilities could be very low tonight for travel to and from Midnight Masses.

On Christmas Day, the fog may linger all day long especially near bodies of water. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. There may also be a few light showers.

The sea fog will again spread and become very thick after sunset on Christmas night. The fog will continue to be a problem even into early next week.

Above normal temperatures a few light showers will be in the forecast into Thursday. Our next big cold front arrives on Friday in time for the New Year Holiday.

