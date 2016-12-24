Marcus Murphy among Saints inactives for Bucs matchup

Marcus Murphy is among the Saints inactives against the Bucs. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com| The Times-Picayune)

Running back/special teams contributor Marcus Murphy, is among the inactives for the Saints matchup with the Bucs.

The other inactives for the Black and Gold: Running back Daniel Lasco, wide receivers Jake Lampman and Corey Fuller, safety Robenson Therezie. offensive lineman Jack Allen, and linebacker Travis Feeney.

Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.