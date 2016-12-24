Woman dies following crash in New Orleans East

We’ve reached the sweet spot in the NFL offseason where free agency has cooled off and the draft is still a few weeks away.more>>
We’ve reached the sweet spot in the NFL offseason where free agency has cooled off and the draft is still a few weeks away.more>>
We have another 48 hours of sunny and warm weather. Highs will be well into the 80's on Tuesday and Wednesday.more>>
We have another 48 hours of sunny and warm weather. Highs will be well into the 80's on Tuesday and Wednesday.more>>
The city announced Monday that it will begin work to increase security measures at the Municipal Auditorium to keep vagrants out and protect the structure.more>>
The city announced Monday that it will begin work to increase security measures at the Municipal Auditorium to keep vagrants out and protect the structure.more>>
Louisiana’s insurance commissioner and some others think Pres. Donald Trump is on point in assessing the state of the insurance marketplace as it relates to the Affordable Care Act.more>>
Louisiana’s insurance commissioner and some others think Pres. Donald Trump is on point in assessing the state of the insurance marketplace as it relates to the Affordable Care Act.more>>
Edwards backs the state's revised Coastal Master Plan, which comes before lawmakers in their annual spring session.more>>
Edwards backs the state's revised Coastal Master Plan, which comes before lawmakers in their annual spring session.more>>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.more>>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.more>>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.more>>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.more>>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.more>>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.more>>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.more>>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.more>>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.more>>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.more>>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.more>>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.more>>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.more>>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.more>>
Officials say the dogs could be missing pets, and that some could have been "missing for a while."more>>
Officials say the dogs could be missing pets, and that some could have been "missing for a while."more>>
A verdict reached on March 13 orders $3.75 million be paid to the victim’s family for compensatory damages, according to a news release from Hite and Stone Attorneys at Law.more>>
A verdict reached on March 13 orders $3.75 million be paid to the victim’s family for compensatory damages, according to a news release from Hite and Stone Attorneys at Law.more>>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised more than $5,000 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.more>>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised more than $5,000 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.more>>