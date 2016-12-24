Woman dies following crash in New Orleans East

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East that claimed a woman's life.

The crash happened Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on I-10 East at Chef Menteur Highway.

According to police, the woman was driving an SUV east on the interstate when a blowout occurred on the vehicle's back tires. The blowout caused the woman to lose control of the vehicle, which rolled multiple times in the middle and left lanes, before coming to rest in the right lane. As the vehicle rolled, the woman was ejected from the SUV. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives believe that as the SUV flipped, it made contact with a nearby pickup truck. The truck left the roadway and came to a stop, resting against a fence along the interstate. The truck's driver was brought to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for unidentified injuries.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Copyright WVUE 2016. All rights reserved.