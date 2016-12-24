JPSO: Dispute between brothers leads to fatal shooting in Harvey

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Harvey Saturday morning.

Around 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1000 block of Brown Avenue.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 52-year-old Kevin Turner suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Tuner and his brother, 44-year-old Terrence Smith, were involved in an argument when Smith pulled out a gun and shot Turner in the chest.

Smith was later apprehended by police after witnesses told deputies that they saw Smith running through a vacant lot adjacent to the home. Smith was later located in the 500 block of 5th Avenue and was arrested without incident.

Smith was taken to the Investigations Bureau where investigators say he confessed to shooting Turner.

Smith has been booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on one count of second degree murder.

