Gunman tries to rob crowd of people, shoots during escape

A gunman attempted to rob 12 people at an Uptown holiday party but gave up when he did not get what he wanted.

The robbery occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Fern St. Two victims were leaving the party when an armed perpetrator forced them back into the house, according to the New Orleans police.

The attacker pointed a gun at everyone in the house and forced them to the floor. One of the victims ran out of the back door and let in the owner's German Shepherd.

The perpetrator grabbed another person's cell phone and fled the residence. Another victim chased the man and the gunman fired one shot at the victim before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information about this incident please contact detective Damita M. Williams or any Second District detective at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

