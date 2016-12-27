NOPD searches for New Orleans East burglary suspect

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a burglary in New Orleans East.

According to police, just before 3:30 p.m. on December 22 video surveillance cameras recorded a man police believe entered a home in the 11000 block of North Forest Park Court.

Police said the man fled the scene as officers responded to the call.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man or this incident is asked to call Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

